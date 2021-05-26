House committee passes bill to prevent another Schedule F executive order from happening

Former President Donald Trump’s Schedule F executive order would have led to a major reckoning within the federal civil service, but his successor repealed it in his first week in office.

Now the House Oversight and Reform Committee has passed a bipartisan bill that would prevent any administration from moving federal jobs outside the competitive service without approval from Congress.

The Preventing a Patronage System Act, sponsored by Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), would effectively prevent the White House, as the Trump administration proposed, from moving “policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating” positions outside the competitive service.

Federal employees transferred to Schedule F, under the Trump administration’s executive order, would have lost civil service protections and would have been easier to fire.

“This bill would prevent this from ever happening again. It would fortify the protections of civil service employees, ensuring that they can continue to do their important, non-partisan work,” Committee Chairwoman Maloney (D-N.Y.) said at Tuesday’s markup.

The National Treasury Employees Union, which filed a lawsuit to block the Schedule F executive order, supports the bill.

“It is unfortunate that this legislation is even necessary but we came all too close to backsliding into a spoils system under the last administration, so we encourage the House to move quickly and give federal employees assurance that their jobs will continue to be based on skill, not politics,” NTEU President Tony Reardon said.

IG reform bill moves forward

The committee also approved a bill that would give agency inspectors general greater independence from presidential firings, the authority to subpoena former federal employees and contractors, and more urgency within the White House to name permanent watchdogs to positions left vacant for years.

The IG Independence and Empowerment Act folds together several bills that lawmakers previously introduced to give IGs more investigative muscle and more job protections.

The legislation would limit a president’s ability to remove a sitting IG under a defined set of “for cause” reasons. It would also set up whistleblower training for IGs and their staff, and would give IGs subpoena authority to get testimony from contractors and former federal employees.

The bill would also prevent “dual-hatted” arrangements where an agency or the president names a current agency official to serve as its acting IG.

Maloney, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation would “ensure that inspectors general can do their jobs without fear of political retaliation and with all the tools needed to conduct thorough investigations.”

The bill also includes the IG Protection Act, which would require the president to notify Congress if he hasn’t nominated an IG within 210 days of a position becoming vacant.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said he supports the bill and compared it to a continuum of IG reform bills over the past 40 years that the committee has led.

The committee, for example, led the Inspector General Empowerment Act Congress passed in 2016, which clarified the IG community’s access to all agency information and records without exception.

“Without this reform, it would have been exceedingly difficult to complete many of my office’s recent high profile reviews,” Horowitz said.

The bill has support from the Project on Government Oversight, which contributed testimony at a committee hearing on the bill last month.

POGO Executive Director Danielle Brian said the bill would give IGs the “resources, independence, and accountability” needed to conduct agency oversight.

“The public and Congress depend on inspectors general to ensure our federal agencies are functioning effectively. We strongly urge Congress to pass this legislation expeditiously so that these watchdogs have the necessary independence and authorities to do their critical work,” Brian said.