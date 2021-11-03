On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Research firm forecasts top trends in 2022 for public sector workforce

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 3, 2021 8:24 am
More people are teleworking permanently, more paperwork is undergoing automation, and there is more adoption of the latest cybersecurity strategies. Those are among the top trends for public sector employees for 2022, according to Forrester Research, a leading prognosticator. For more, Forrester Vice President Rick Parrish spoke to the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

