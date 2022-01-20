SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

The Social Security Administration has reached an agreement with its three unions on office reentry plans.

Acting SSA Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, in a statement Wednesday evening, said the agreements with its unions will help the agency better serve the public “during this unprecedented time.”

“I am very pleased to share that we have successfully reached an agreement with our three labor unions on our reentry plan,” Kijakazi said. “This will be a significant step toward improving access to our services as we implement this plan.

SSA field offices have been mostly closed to the public, or open by appointment for “dire-needs” only, since March 2020.

SSA leadership, last November, planned to bring employees back to the office starting Jan. 3 this year, but those plans were complicated by the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and a surge in cases nationwide.

The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents employees in SSA’s Office of Hearing Operations, said NTEU Chapter 224 has negotiated an agreement that increases telework opportunities for all employees for the first six months of the reentry back into the workplace, extends scheduling flexibilities and maximizes safety for those who return to the office.

NTEU President Tony Reardon said in a statement Thursday the union has not yet received a 30-day notice of exactly when the reentry process will begin, and added that SSA employees have successfully teleworking throughout the pandemic.

“NTEU expects the agency will revisit telework, and bargain as appropriate, on extending and expanding telework opportunities in the future,” Reardon said.

The Association of Administrative Law Judges announced this week that it reached an agreement with SSA to resume in-person disability as soon as May 4, while continuing to hold virtual video and phone hearings.

The memorandum of understanding between SSA and AALJ allows judges to voluntarily schedule in-person hearings as soon as May 4, but sets the earliest return-to-the-office date for all other judges at June 3.

Judges can continue to telework on all days without in-person hearings, and will only be required to work onsite on days when they’re scheduled to hold in-person person hearings.

SSA has also agreed not to mix in-person hearings with online or phone hearings without prior approval from the judge, which gives the agency an incentive to ensure judges have full dockets of in-person hearings.

The American Federation of Government Employees, meanwhile, has reached an agreement with SSA over office re-entry and its “Workplace Safety Plan 2.0.”

AFGE and SSA, in a memorandum of understanding, agree to hold several meetings over component-level reentry, workplace safety and evaluation period issues.

The first of these reentry meetings will take place no later than Feb. 1. The agreement requires two follow-up meetings should be completed no later than March 1.

The memo specifies that a phased reentry for AFGE bargaining unit employees will begin no earlier than 30 days after the agreement is implemented.

Within seven days of the final reentry meeting, the memo states AFGE may submit a bargaining request to address “unresolved issues.”

“The parties recognized that once reentry commences, issues may arise that are not addressed in this MOU,” the memo states.

SSA will send employees a subsequent notice if reentry plans are postponed beyond that date for any reason.

As long as the MOU remains in effect, all AFGE employees, contractors, visitors and members of the public will be required to wear masks inside SSA facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

The memo allows employees with children in remote learning due to COVID-related school or childcare closures, as well as employees with dependent family members considered high-risk for COVID, to request episodic telework.

The memo says employees are responsible for bringing office equipment used to telework back to their office upon reentry.

Employees who will primarily telework or have a reasonable accommodation, however, may not be required to bring certain equipment back to the office.

SSA said in the memo that it would expedite the processing of reasonable accommodation requests related to office reentry and WSP 2.0. Employees with pending requests will, in most cases, not be required to return to the office until the request is resolved.

Ralph de Juliis, president of AFGE Council 220, which represents about 23,000 SSA employees, told The Federal Drive with Tom Temin on Monday that the workforce is currently on Tier 3 of the agency’s “work from home by quarantine” policy, which allows management at most field offices to call back enough staff to occupy 25% of desks.

However, de Juliis said that employees who have returned to the office are doing more than handling “dire need” cases in the office. He said employees are being asked to call appointments on the phone and to answer the general inquiry line, which he said the union considers portable work.

“It’s the kind of work we could do at home,” de Juliis said.