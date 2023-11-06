Federal employee engagement, job satisfaction tick upward in 2023 FEVS survey

The signature survey that aims to take the pulse of the federal workforce each year found slight gains this year in employees’ overall views over the organizations they work for, with 68% now saying they’re satisfied with their jobs — up two percentage points from 2022.

The question of job satisfaction is just one component of a broader index the Office of Personnel Management terms “employee engagement” — a composite score that tries to measure workers’ views on factors like effective leadership, meaningful work, and opportunities for growth. In 2023, that score increased to 72%, up one percentage point from the year before, and tying the government’s score from 2020 — a five-year high.

Meanwhile, 67% of employees said they’d recommend their agencies to job seekers, up from 65% in 2023.

“This year’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey highlights that federal employees remain remarkably resilient, increasingly engaged, and value diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the workplace,” Kiran Ahuja, OPM’s director, said in a statement accompanying Monday’s release of the 2023 FEVS results. “These encouraging results provide opportunities for agencies to build momentum and support their workforce to leverage workplace flexibilities, continue advancing DEIA, and remain motivated to continue delivering for the American people.”

The DEIA component of FEVS is a relatively new addition — OPM added that component of the survey in 2022. Overall, 71% said they had favorable impressions of their agencies DEIA practices, up from 69% last year.

For example, on the question of whether supervisors give fair promotion and work opportunities to all employees, 71% said yes this year, compared to 70% in 2022.

The increases in engagement and job satisfaction came as more federal employees were directed to return to the office in 2023, but the FEVS results do not yet appear show a sea change in the number of employees teleworking.

Only 6 percent of employees said they were not approved to telework, identical to the 2022 figure. This year, 23% said they teleworked “3 or 4 days per week.” The 2022 FEVS presented the question slightly differently: in that year’s survey, 25% said they teleworked “3 or more days per week.” But in 2023 — in a new option on the survey — an additional 14% said they teleworked every day.

OPM offered the survey to employees who’d been onboard at their agencies since at least November 2022. The 2023 FEVS showed a notable increase in the total response rate: nearly 626,000 feds, or 39% of those eligible, answered the survey. That compares to a 35% response rate in 2022, the first year in which OPM conducted a full-scale FEVS after two years of pared-down versions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite only modest gains on the overall employee engagement score, officials noted the positive trend differs from what surveys have been finding about the broader U.S. workforce. Gallup surveys of the wider working population — which ask questions slightly different from the phrasing in OPM’s survey — have shown declining engagement for the past three years in a row.

