Return-to-office review: Employees call for flexibility, while legislation lags

With federal return-to-office plans already largely implemented, employees are making their voices heard on how the changes are impacting their work — and there is a pretty clear direction those voices are heading toward. At the same time, data from the Congressional Budget Office shows the federal sector is acting more quickly than the private sector for returning employees to the office.

On Capitol Hill, there are no signs of stopping for the debates over how and when to enforce federal return-to-office mandates. In some cases, arguments among lawmakers are slowing down legislative pushes to change telework policies governmentwide.

Our top return-to-office stories this month

By the numbers: Satisfaction in the workplace

In their words: Federal leaders

“We have directives from the Office of Management and Budget and from the White House. But we also need to do our due diligence to make sure that we are collecting the data and telling the story in a quantitative way. Our stakeholders — whether they be on the Hill, or whether they be down on 17th Street in the New Executive Office Building — they need to understand that these decisions are being made because we’re capitulating to the workforce, if this is the direction the workforce is going. And we really need to keep up because I don’t want to lose people.” — Traci DiMartini, human capital officer, IRS

“For many, many years prior to the pandemic, the federal government was able to have people that could spend some of their time working in an alternative location … These are the issues that we are all wrestling with today — is how the intersection of the work arrangements that are in place now measure up to our footprint.” — Rob Shriver, acting director, Office of Personnel Management “When people feel connected to other people in the workplace, that actually positively impacts their creativity, their productivity, and ultimately contributes to their engagement and retention. Creating opportunities for people to come back in person periodically, creating more intentional opportunities for people to be able to connect and learn about one another virtually, those become increasingly important when you’re in a hybrid work environment.” — Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General

Returning to the office: Federal vs. private sector

