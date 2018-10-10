The future of the civil service

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Carter administration’s Civil Service Reform Act is turning 40 this Saturday. So how is the 40-year old reform working out in an era of draining the bureaucratic swamp?

The issue of where the civil service has been, is now, and where it’s heading was the subject of this week’s Your Turn radio show. Host Mike Causey was joined by Kristine Simmons from the Partnership for Public Service, Thomas W. Ross from The Volcker Alliance and Bill Valdez, head of the Senior Executives Association.

They talked about their new report which proposes some major changes including: