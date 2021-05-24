ACT-IAC Accelerating Government: Tech Leadership Spotlight, Volume 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this month’s episode, we hear from federal technology leaders; what’s on their mind, what their priorities are and what advice can they offer us on both successful technology adoption and leadership in a rapidly changing world.

This episode’s guests:

Harrison Smith, Director of the Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management Office, Internal Revenue Service

Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Maria Roat, U.S. Federal Deputy Chief Information Officer

Ted Davies, former CEO, Altamira Technologies and Chair, Industry Advisory Council