On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Accelerating Government

ACT-IAC Accelerating Government: Tech Leadership Spotlight, Volume 1

By Federal News Network Staff
May 24, 2021 9:53 am
< a min read
      

In this month’s episode, we hear from federal technology leaders; what’s on their mind, what their priorities are and what advice can they offer us on both successful technology adoption and leadership in a rapidly changing world.

This episode’s guests:

Harrison Smith, Director of the Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management Office, Internal Revenue Service

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Maria Roat, U.S. Federal Deputy Chief Information Officer

Ted Davies, former CEO, Altamira Technologies and Chair, Industry Advisory Council

Related Stories

Related Topics
Accelerating Government All News Department of Agriculture Digitalization digitization Gary Washington Harrison Smith Hiring/Retention innovation Internal Revenue Service Maria Roat Office of Management and Budget Radio Interviews Technology Ted Davies Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard security mission at US Capitol concludes