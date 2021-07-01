On Air: Ask the CIO
Accelerating Government

ACT-IAC Accelerating Government: Episode 3

July 1, 2021
In this month’s episode, we spotlight innovation in the Federal Technology market and then have a conversation on technology leadership and careers.

This episode’s guests include:

  • Renee Wynn, CEO of RP Wynn Consulting and former NASA chief information officer
  • Jim Cook, vice president for Strategic Engagement and Partnerships at MITRE
  • Richard Spires, long-time federal technology leader, former Department of Homeland Security and IRS CIO, and former CEO of both Learning Tree International and Resilient Network Systems.

For more information on the ACT-IAC 2021 Innovation Awards follow this link.

