ACT-IAC Accelerating Government: Episode 3

In this month’s episode, we spotlight innovation in the Federal Technology market and then have a conversation on technology leadership and careers.

This episode’s guests include:

Renee Wynn, CEO of RP Wynn Consulting and former NASA chief information officer

Jim Cook, vice president for Strategic Engagement and Partnerships at MITRE

Richard Spires, long-time federal technology leader, former Department of Homeland Security and IRS CIO, and former CEO of both Learning Tree International and Resilient Network Systems.

For more information on the ACT-IAC 2021 Innovation Awards follow this link.