Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 11 – President’s Management Agenda and Innovation in the Federal Market

On this episode, we talk with Federal Deputy CIO, Maria Roat, about the President’s Management Agenda and then catch up with Tim Smith, President of OnPoint Consulting about innovation in the federal market.

Guests:

Maria Roat, Federal Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of Management and Budget, and former president of the American Council for Technology. https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-roat-49714115/

Tim Smith, President of OnPoint Consulting and member of the Industry Advisory Council Executive Committee. https://www.linkedin.com/in/tim-smith-1a4134/

Additional Resources:

President’s Management Agenda: https://www.performance.gov/pma

To learn more about ACT-IAC, the Institute for Innovation, the upcoming Innovation Roundtables or the Agenda 2021 Presidential Election papers, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/