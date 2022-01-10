Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 10 – John Kotter

On this episode, we talk with world renowned leading change icon and best-selling author John Kotter.

John P. Kotter is a best-selling author, award winning business and management thought leader, business entrepreneur, Harvard Professor and the Executive Chairman of Kotter International. His award-winning articles in The Harvard Business Review have sold more reprints than any other author’s, and his 2012 article, “Accelerate!” won the McKinsey award for the world’s most practical and groundbreaking thinking in the business/management arena. His books have reached millions, and have been printed in over 150 foreign language editions. His 1996 book, “Leading Change,” was selected by Time Magazine in 2011 as one of the 25 most influential business management books ever written.

His new book is titled, “Change: How Organizations Achieve Hard-To-Imagine Results in Uncertain and Volatile Times.”

• The Science of Culture Change

• 8 Steps to Accelerate Change in Your Organize (based on Kotter’s 8 Accelerators for Change model)

• 4 Principles to Power Lasting Change (based on Kotter’s 4 Principles methodology)

• Making 1+1+3: Hierarchies and Networks

