Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 8 – Leadership Award Winners

On this episode, we talk with some of the recipients of the 2021 ACT-IAC Leadership Award winners.

Guests :

Darren Ash, Assistant Chief Information Officer, Farm Production and Conservation Mission Area at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and recipient of the 2021 ACT-IAC Government Executive Leadership Award winner bestowed in the spirt of John J. Franke. https://www.linkedin.com/in/darren-ash-54bab61/

Ted Davies, former CEO of Altamira Technologies and the recipient of the 2021 ACT-IAC Industry Executive Leadership Award, bestowed in the spirit of Janice K. Mendenhall. https://www.linkedin.com/in/daviested/

Joanne Woytek, Program Manager at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, and the recipient of the 2021ACT-IAC Education Award, bestowed in the spirit of Ginny McCormick. https://www.linkedin.com/in/joanne-woytek-3600156/

Additional Resources :

To learn more about ACT-IAC and see all of the award winners, visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/