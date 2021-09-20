On Air: The Search for Accountability
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 6 –Cybersecurity

September 20, 2021
1 min read
      

In this episode, we have a timely conversation on a true national imperative: cybersecurity. First we talk with John Gilligan and Luke McCormack about the U.S. Cyber Challenge program, the upcoming awards ceremony and a discussion of top cyber issues. Then we do a deep dive on federal cybersecurity priorities with Steven Hernandez, Education Department CISO and Vice Chair of the Federal CISO Council.  

Guests:

John Gilligan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Center for Internet Security, longtime industry executive and former CIO at the Department of the Air Force and Department of Energy.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jogilligan/ 

Luke McCormack, National Director for the US Cyber Challenge, former DHS CIO and former Vice Chair of the Federal CIO Council.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-mccormack-698a087/ 

Steven Hernandez, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education, Vice-Chair of the Federal CISO Council and Government Chair of the ACT-IAC Cybersecurity Community of Interest.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/sthernandez/ 

 

Additional Resources:

To register for the ACT-IAC Cybersecurity Summit and US Cyber Challenge Awards Program on Wednesday, October 6th, go to the ACT-IAC website:  www.actiac.org 

Moving the US Government Towards Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles:  https://zerotrust.cyber.gov/

ACT-IAC Report:  Zero Trust Report: Lessons Learned from Vendor and Partner Research:  https://www.actiac.org/documents/zero-trust-report-lessons-learned-vendor-and-partner-research 

ACT-IAC Report:  Zero Trust Cybersecurity Current Trends:  https://www.actiac.org/documents/zero-trust-cybersecurity-current-trends 

To learn more about the ACT-IAC Cybersecurity Community of Interest (COI):  https://www.actiac.org/groups/cybersecurity-community-interest 

