Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 6 –Cybersecurity

In this episode, we have a timely conversation on a true national imperative: cybersecurity. First we talk with John Gilligan and Luke McCormack about the U.S. Cyber Challenge program, the upcoming awards ceremony and a discussion of top cyber issues. Then we do a deep dive on federal cybersecurity priorities with Steven Hernandez, Education Department CISO and Vice Chair of the Federal CISO Council.

Guests:

John Gilligan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Center for Internet Security, longtime industry executive and former CIO at the Department of the Air Force and Department of Energy. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jogilligan/

Luke McCormack, National Director for the US Cyber Challenge, former DHS CIO and former Vice Chair of the Federal CIO Council. https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-mccormack-698a087/

Steven Hernandez, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education, Vice-Chair of the Federal CISO Council and Government Chair of the ACT-IAC Cybersecurity Community of Interest. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sthernandez/

Additional Resources:

To register for the ACT-IAC Cybersecurity Summit and US Cyber Challenge Awards Program on Wednesday, October 6th, go to the ACT-IAC website: www.actiac.org

Moving the US Government Towards Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles: https://zerotrust.cyber.gov/

ACT-IAC Report: Zero Trust Report: Lessons Learned from Vendor and Partner Research: https://www.actiac.org/documents/zero-trust-report-lessons-learned-vendor-and-partner-research

ACT-IAC Report: Zero Trust Cybersecurity Current Trends: https://www.actiac.org/documents/zero-trust-cybersecurity-current-trends

To learn more about the ACT-IAC Cybersecurity Community of Interest (COI): https://www.actiac.org/groups/cybersecurity-community-interest