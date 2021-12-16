On Air: Ask the CIO
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 9 – Tech Market 2022 – Issues & Advice

December 16, 2021 1:24 pm
On this episode, we talk with some outstanding federal leaders on issues and opportunities that should be “top of mind” in 2022.  

Guests:

Suzette Kent, Chief Executive Officer at Kent Advisory Services and former Federal Chief Information Officer

Emily Murphy, Senior Fellow with the Center for Government Contracting at George Mason University and former Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA).  

David Mader, Civilian Sector Chief Strategy Officer at Deloitte Consulting and the former Controller and Acting Deputy Director for Management at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).  

 

Additional Resources:

To learn more about ACT-IAC, visit our website.

