Modernizing technological transformation within federal government: A conversation with Maria Roat

What is next for IT modernization and digital transformation within the U.S. federal government? Will there be changes to the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF)? How can federal technology transform the way government agencies operate and deliver services. Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Maria Roat, Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer, Office of Management and Budget.

Maria is the Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Office of the Chief Information Officer. She was previously the Small Business Administration Chief Information Officer, and served at the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Transportation in a number of technology leadership positions. Maria began her career in the United States Navy as a Data Processing Technician and later worked for the Department of the Navy in various technology and engineering positions. She was in the private sector for 5 years deploying and managing global enterprise technology programs. Maria retired from the U.S. Navy in 2007, with 26 years of active duty and reserve service, in which she obtained the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, Information Systems Technician.

Maria is a graduate of the University of Maryland earning a Bachelor of Arts in Information Systems Management, Harvard Business School Executive Education Program for Leadership Development, and the Navy Senior Enlisted Academy.