Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 13 – Cybersecurity Education & Shared Services

Federal News Network Staff
April 4, 2022 1:57 pm
On this episode, we talk with Karen Evans and Dan Chenok about the recently released cybersecurity education study that they led on behalf of the National Academy of Public Administration, and catch up with John Marshall on federal shared services efforts.

Guests:

Karen Evans is a partner at KE&T Partners, LLC, and has served in numerous senior positions in government to include Federal CIO, Department of Homeland Security CIO and Assistant Secretary at the Energy Department. https://www.linkedin.com/in/karensevans/

Dan Chenok is the executive director of the IBM Center for The Business of Government, former Office of Management and Budget executive and former chairman of the Industry Advisory Council. https://www.linkedin.com/in/chenokdan/

John Marshall is the founder and CEO at Shared Services Leadership Coalition and a former government and industry executive. https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-marshall-1a73971/

Link to the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) report, “A Call to Action: The Federal Government’s Role in Building a Cybersecurity Workforce for the Nation:” https://napawash.org/academy-studies/dhs-cybersecurity-workforce

