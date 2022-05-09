On Air: The Search for Accountability
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 14 – Emerging Technology & Innovation

Federal News Network Staff
May 9, 2022 1:51 pm
On this episode, we talk with Gary Washington, Malcolm Harden and Todd Hager about innovation and the adoption of emerging technologies in the federal market.

Guests:

Gary Washington is the Chief Information Officer for the US Department of Agriculture and the President of the American Council for Technology.

Todd Hager is Vice President at Macro Solutions and the Industry Chair for the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology Community of Interest.

Malcolm Harden is the Federal Partnerships Leader at Microsoft and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Industry Advisory Council.

Additional Resources:

Register for the 2022 ACT-IAC Emerging Technology and Innovation Conference, May 22-24.

Learn more about ACT-IAC’s National Use Case & Solutions Library (NUCSL).

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website.

