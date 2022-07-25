Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 17 – Federal IT Operating Plan & Innovation

On this episode, we talk with Federal CIO Clare Martorana about the recently released Federal IT Operating Plan and hear from two more of the ACT-IAC 2022 Innovation Champion Award winners. Guests: Clare Martorana, Federal Chief Information Officer. https://www.linkedin.com/in/claremartorana/ John Hutchison, Assistant Operations Research Analyst at the Argonne National Laboratory. https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-k-hutchison/ Ronie Namata, Contracting Officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Additional Resources: To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/ To... READ MORE

On this episode, we talk with Federal CIO Clare Martorana about the recently released Federal IT Operating Plan and hear from two more of the ACT-IAC 2022 Innovation Champion Award winners.

Guests :

Clare Martorana, Federal Chief Information Officer. https://www.linkedin.com/in/claremartorana/

John Hutchison, Assistant Operations Research Analyst at the Argonne National Laboratory. https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-k-hutchison/

Ronie Namata, Contracting Officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Additional Resources :

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/

To read the Federal Government’s IT Operating Plan, visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Federal-IT-Operating-Plan_June-2022.pdf

To learn more about the 2022 ACT-IAC Innovation Awards: https://www.actiac.org/act-iac-emerging-technology-and-innovation-awards-2022