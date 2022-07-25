Trending:
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 17 – Federal IT Operating Plan & Innovation

July 25, 2022 1:29 pm
On this episode, we talk with Federal CIO Clare Martorana about the recently released Federal IT Operating Plan and hear from two more of the ACT-IAC 2022 Innovation Champion Award winners.

Guests:

Clare Martorana, Federal Chief Information Officer.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/claremartorana/

John Hutchison, Assistant Operations Research Analyst at the Argonne National Laboratory.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-k-hutchison/

Ronie Namata, Contracting Officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

 

Additional Resources:

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/

