Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 18 – Tech Leaders & Imagine Nation ELC 2022

August 22, 2022 7:11 am
On this episode, we talked with the General Services Administration’s Laura Stanton and Dev Technology Group CEO Kendall Holbrook about the federal technology market and this October’s ACT-IAC Imagine Nation ELC Conference.

Stanton is the assistant commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, and the government chair for ACT-IAC’s 2022 Imagine Nation ELC conference. Holbrook is the Industry Chair for ACT-IAC’s 2022 Imagine Nation ELC conference.

Register here for the 2022 Imagine Nation ELC Conference, which takes place on Oct. 23-25 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and use the code LEADERSHIP (all caps) by Sept. 1 to receive $25 off the registration price.

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit https://www.actiac.org/.

 

      

