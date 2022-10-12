On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 20 – FITARA Enhancements

October 12, 2022 7:38 am
On this episode, we talk with technology executives Richard Spires, Margie Graves and Dave Powner about the recently released ACT-IAC report: “Recommendations for Evolving the FITARA Scorecard.”

Guests:

Richard Spires, Principal at Richard A. Spires Consulting, former CIO at both DHS and IRS, former Vice Chair of the Federal CIO Council and former Chair of the Industry Advisory Council.

Margie Graves, Senior Fellow at the IBM Center for the Business of Government, former Federal Deputy CIO and current Chair of the Industry Advisory Council.

Dave Powner, Executive Director of the Center for Data-Driven Policy at The MITRE Corporation and former Director of Information Technology Management Issues at GAO.

Additional Resources:

Read the FITARA report.

Learn more about ACT-IAC.

 

      
Accelerating Government ACT-IAC Dave Powner FITARA IBM Center for the Business of Government Margie Graves Richard Spires Richard Spires Consulting The MITRE Corporation

