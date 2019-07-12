Get to know: GSA Region 8 – Rocky Mountains

This story is part of Federal News Network’s ongoing series: GSA @ 70: Mission evolved

The General Services Administration manages a portfolio of more than 711 federally owned and leased buildings in Region 8 — between Colorado, Utah, Montana, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming. Its workers are located in approximately 615 government-owned and leased regional buildings.

What you may not know about the region

Region 8 includes the Pembina Land Port of Entry in Pembina, North Dakota, the second busiest crossing point along the northern border west of the Great Lakes, The area processes more than one million vehicles annually. Among its properties are the the U.S. National Ice Core Laboratory, which stores, curates and studies meteoric ice cores recovered from the glaciated regions of the world. Also, the U.S. Customs House in Denver is rumored to be haunted by the “Lady in Red,” who walks the historic corridors and lobby.

Acting Regional Administrator Timothy Horne: How has the region changed over its history?

“The work environment has transitioned from separate offices to cubicles to now open collaborative spaces to bring business lines together. The move toward telework has reduced office space requirements while helping to reduce traffic, save on fuel consumption and enhances employee productivity. The shift towards lease cost avoidance and sustainable design options means more savings realized on federally-owned properties by reducing costs.”

Who is the longest serving GSA employee in the region and what do they do?

Mark Pearce, the longest-serving employee, has been with the Rocky Mountain region since September 1987. He is a branch chief in the Leasing Division, and has seen the transition from open bays with rows of steel case desks, to cubicles and private offices, and now a collaborative open environment. Pearce recently received the Lifetime Achievement for Project Management Award for more than 30 years of service excellence with GSA.

Then and now

The Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City was renovated in 2001 The LEED-certified site has more than 600 employees from 24 federal agencies.

