Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Contracting
 
Acquisition
 
...

Get to know: GSA Region 8 – Rocky Mountains

July 12, 2019 10:04 am
 
2 min read
Share       

This story is part of Federal News Network’s ongoing series: GSA @ 70: Mission evolved

A photo taken of the purported ghost “lady in red” taken at the U.S. Customs house in Denver. (Photo courtesy GSA)

The General Services Administration manages a portfolio of more than 711 federally owned and leased buildings in Region 8 — between Colorado, Utah, Montana, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming. Its workers are located in approximately 615 government-owned and leased regional buildings.

What you may not know about the region

Region 8 includes the Pembina Land Port of Entry in Pembina, North Dakota, the second busiest crossing point along the northern border west of the Great Lakes, The area processes more than one million vehicles annually. Among its properties are the the U.S. National Ice Core Laboratory, which stores, curates and studies meteoric ice cores recovered from the glaciated regions of the world. Also, the U.S. Customs House in Denver is rumored to be haunted by the “Lady in Red,” who walks the historic corridors and lobby.

GSA Region 8 Acting Administrator Timothy Horne

Acting Regional Administrator Timothy Horne: How has the region changed over its history?

“The work environment has transitioned from separate offices to cubicles to now open collaborative spaces to bring business lines together. The move toward telework has reduced office space requirements while helping to reduce traffic, save on fuel consumption and enhances employee productivity. The shift towards lease cost avoidance and sustainable design options means more savings realized on federally-owned properties by reducing costs.”

Who is the longest serving GSA employee in the region and what do they do?

Mark Pearce, branch chief in the Leasing Division at GSA Region 8

Mark Pearce, the longest-serving employee, has been with the Rocky Mountain region since September 1987. He is a branch chief in the Leasing Division, and has seen the transition from open bays with rows of steel case desks, to cubicles and private offices, and now a collaborative open environment. Pearce recently received the Lifetime Achievement for Project Management Award for more than 30 years of service excellence with GSA.

Then and now

The Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City was renovated in 2001 The LEED-certified site has more than 600 employees from 24 federal agencies.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition All News Contracting Facilities/Construction General Services Administration GSA Region 8 GSA@70: Mission evolved Management People Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

Top Stories

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.