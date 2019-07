Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Mike Smoyer, CEO of the Digital Government Institute regarding the upcoming 930gov conference and events in general.

Topics include:

types of events in the GovCon arena

criteria for event selection and participation

the five tracks at 930gov (Cyber, Records Management, Customer Experience, Knowledge/data Management, IT Modernization)

a new marketing track for sales, BD and marketing professionals

