This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Bob Lohfeld, CEO of Lohfeld Consulting and Andy Patrichuk, partner and GM of Deep Water Point on identifying, pursuing, bidding and winning contracts.

Topics include:

market outlook, including the growth of “Best in class” contracts

what companies need to do to make “go/no go” bid decisions

the need to “influence” the RFP

the power of relationships in the market

