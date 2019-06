Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Bob Gemmill, VP of Strategic Sourcing at Leidos.

Topics include:

Leidos’ Supplier Relationship Management ecosystem

Subcontractors journey from a “transactional” relation to a more strategic relationship with Leidos

The 3rd annual Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium

How Leidos selects and works with VARs

