Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Patricia Davis-Muffett, director of Global Public Sector Marketing for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Discussion topics include:

Ms. Davis-Muffett’s background, including several VP marketing gigs at Unisys, USIS, Robbins Gioia and NetApp

her take on the Market Connections 2019 Content Marketing Study

a deeper dive into her comment that “Amazon’s marketing is all based on content”

advice for newbies in GovCon marketing

and a preview of the upcoming AWS Public Sector Summit June 10-12

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.