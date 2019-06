This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower’s guest is Aaron Heffron, president of Market Connections. Heffron discusses the recently released Content Marketing Review 2019, which covers content marketing for both FED and SLED.

Topics include:

the goals of the study

what constitutes valuable content

work-related features (what is important to the content consumers)

content placement (how to make your content find-able)

how much time is spent consuming content

