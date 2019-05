Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, for a wide-ranging discussion on GSA and OMB initiatives that will likely make it much more difficult for small contractors to succeed in the government market.

Topics include:

Protest of the 2GIT (2nd generation IT) contract from GSA on the grounds that it will negatively impact over 700 small contractors

GSA eCommerce initiative

Federal Marketplace Strategy

