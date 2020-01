Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews GovCon consultant and author Joshua Frank, managing partner of RSM Federal.

Topics discussed include:

multiple changes in federal acquisition (Consolidated Schedules, DUNS to SAMMI, category management)

differentiation and communicating your company’s value

focusing on the pre-acquisition (pre-RFP) stage to get ahead of the bidding process

ghosting requirements

bid services

