Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by Joanne Woytek, program director of NASA SEWP.

Topics discussed include:

SEWPs recent growth (last five years)

how SEWP manages 143 contractors (110 of which are small businesses) and 7,200+ OEMs

new features of the SEWP program for both industry and federal buyers

pending changes to the SEWP web site

her vision for the “customer journey,” to make buying from and selling through SEWP as seamless as possible

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.