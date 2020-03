Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower examined various parts of the RFP process with self-proclaimed “proposal geek” Carl Dickson of PropLIBRARY.

Topics included:

The various inadvertent “lies” and misleading statements that are included in most RFPs

The evolution of Carl’s approach to building winning RFPs, and

The creation of the “Must Win Process” and the “Must Win Now” online tool.

