Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews return guest Lee Frederiksen of Hinge Marketing on marketing under the current conditions brought about by the Coronavirus.

Topics include:

overall marketing advice for trying times

the big jump is using social networks to reach co-workers, customers and prospects

the importance of “social etiquette” and social selling skills in the current environment

new research from Hinge Marketing on how employees think their respective companies are doing under these circumstances

the need to measure marketing programs more quickly and adjust

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.