This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by Ray Bjorklund of Birchgrove Consulting. Ray was the first guest on Amtower Off Center in February 2007.

The discussion revolves around determining the best agencies or operating divisions to target based on what you sell, the agency’s requirements, and other issues.

Topics included: