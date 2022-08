Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Lew Rhodes, an attorney with McMahon, Welch and Learned, PLLC, joined host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center for a discussion focused on bid protests. Topics include: Protest venues.

The various issues that can lead to protests.

FAR 15.306 -unequal discussions with vendors.

And although no regulations currently exist on this, they discussed how social media advertising, especially the more targeted messaging, may come into play during the Quiet Period.