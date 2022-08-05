On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The impact of PR in GovCon

August 5, 2022 7:09 am
Public relations guru Joyce Bosc, president and CEO of Boscobel Marketing Communications, joined host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center for a lively and wide-ranging discussion on the continuing impact of PR in GovCon.

Joyce Bosc, president & CEO, Boscebel Marketing Communications

Public relations guru Joyce Bosc, president and CEO of Boscobel Marketing Communications, joined host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center for a lively and wide-ranging discussion on the continuing impact of PR in GovCon.

  • The role of traditional PR.
  • The evolution of PR during the web era, including web 2.0 and social networks.
  • PR and account-based marketing.
  • PR and opportunity-based marketing.

 

