The impact of PR in GovCon

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Public relations guru Joyce Bosc, president and CEO of Boscobel Marketing Communications, joined host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center for a lively and wide-ranging discussion on the continuing impact of PR in GovCon.

Topics include:

The role of traditional PR.

The evolution of PR during the web era, including web 2.0 and social...

READ MORE