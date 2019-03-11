Commemorating the courage and sacrifice of female members of the Armed Forces: a conversation with Retired Major General Jan Edmunds

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

How does The Women In Military Service For America Memorial commemorate the courage and sacrifice of the female members of the U.S. Armed Forces? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores this question and so much more with Retired Major General Jan Edmunds, Chairwoman of the Women In Military Service For America Memorial foundation.

Major General (Retired) Jan Edmunds is the Chairwoman of the WIMSA Foundation and heads the Board’s Development Committee. MG Edmunds served 32 years in the US Army as a logistician culminating her career as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Headquarters Department of the Army. Other key general officer assignments included commanding a Theater Support Command in Korea, Command of the 13th Corps Support Command at Fort Hood Texas, and Command of the Army War Reserve Support Command in Rock Island, IL. After retiring she was Senior Vice President for Logistics and Services with Cypress International, consulting in the Defense and Aerospace market for 7 years and still supports clients part time.

Her other activities include the Board Directors for BRTRC, a Defense professional services company, Vice President of the Board of Trustees for Old Dominion University’s Research Foundation, and a previous member of a Defense Science Board Task Force assessing options such as small modular reactors and other alternative energy sources for energy delivery at forward and remote operating bases. She holds a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Edinboro State University and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology, is a graduate of the US Army War College and holds a commercial pilots rating.

