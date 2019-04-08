Advancing public service through GAO: a conversation with Robert Goldenkoff

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How does the work of the Government Accountability Office advance public service? What are some of the key leadership challenges facing U.S. federal agencies? Join host Michael Keegan from the 2019 ASPA Annual Conference as he explores these questions and more with Robert Goldenkoff, Director, Strategic Issues, Government Accountability Office.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:



GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Robert Goldenkoff has over 25 years of federal program evaluation experience. Currently he is a Director on GAO’s Strategic Issues team where he leads reviews of strengthening federal personnel policies and programs, as well as ways of improving the cost-effectiveness of the federal statistical system. He is also an adjunct faculty member of GAO’s Learning Center. Outside of GAO, Robert serves on the Advisory Board of the George Washington University’s Trachtenberg School of Public Affairs and Public Administration, and his articles on management, science policy, and other subjects have been published in various journals. He received his B.A. (political science) and Master of Public Administration degrees from the George Washington University, and was a Presidential Management Fellow.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.