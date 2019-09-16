Management properties for U.S. Federal Government: a conversation with Margaret Weichert

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are the management priorities for the U.S. federal government? How is the Trump administration tackling human capital challenges facing government today? What are Government Effectiveness Advanced Research (GEAR) Centers? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Margaret Weichert, Deputy Director for Management at Office of Management and Budget.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Margaret Weichert is Deputy Director for Management at the Office of Management and Budget.

Ms. Weichert is a seasoned business executive who has served as a Principal at Ernst & Young, LLP since 2013. In her 25 year professional career, Ms. Weichert has also held executive leadership positions at Market Platform Dynamics, First Data Corporation, Bank of America, and Andersen Consulting focused on strategy, innovation, and business process improvement in banking and payments technology.

An innovator and entrepreneur, Ms. Weichert also co-founded an Internet company, Achex, Inc., and sold that company to First Data in 2001. As a result of her innovative work in payment technology, Ms. Weichert has been named as an inventor on 14 successful U.S. patents. An avid supporter of technology innovation in Georgia, Ms. Weichert has served since 2010 on the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)’s Fintech Steering Committee.

She holds a B.S. of Foreign Service (Magna Cum Laude) from Georgetown University, a post-graduate diploma in Economics with distinction from the University of Sussex (UK) and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley. Ms. Weichert also is certified as a Green Belt in Six Sigma, Design for Six Sigma.

