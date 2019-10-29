Listen Live Sports

Performance management in Government: a conversation with Praja Trivedi

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are GSA’s strategic priorities? How does the Technology Modernization Fund work? What is the mission of GSA’s Emerging Leaders Program? Join Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and so much more with Allison Brigati, Deputy Administrator, U.S. General Services Administration.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Prof. Prajapati Trivedi is a Senior Fellow (Governance) and a Director, Economic, Social and Sustainable Development Directorate, Commonwealth Secretariat, London. Previously, Professor Trivedi was an Adjunct Professor of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business (ISB), where he directed a project on ‘Regulating the Regulators’ and was the Faculty Chair for the Management Programme in Public Policy (MPPP). In addition, he was also a Visiting Economics Faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. Prior to joining ISB, from 2009-2014, he worked as a Secretary to the Government of India in the Cabinet Secretariat, where he was responsible for designing a highly regarded whole-of-government performance monitoring and evaluation system for government departments and reporting the results to the Prime Minister of India. He worked as a Senior Economist with the World Bank from 1995-2009; Economic Adviser to Government of India (1992-1994) and a Chaired Professor of Public Sector Management at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (1987-1992). He received M.Sc. (Economics) from London School of Economics in 1972 and Ph. D. (Economics) from Boston University in 1985. He is author of four books and several academic papers.

