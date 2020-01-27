An interview with Leaders: Business of Government Hour

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.



The Business of Government Hour provides government executives and thought leaders with a platform for telling their leadership stories. Join us in the second of a two part series exploring the leadership stories of government leaders. This edition introduces five executives leading missions and programs that include improving government management, building a weather-ready nation, envisioning transportation and supply chain infrastructures for the future, and implementing enterprise risk management (ERM) to mitigate the potency of uncertainty by managing the realities of risk.

