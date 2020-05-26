Agile Method: a conversation with Darrell Rigby

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is agile method? When and how should it be used? What is agile leadership and how can it be used during times of uncertainty? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with author Darrell Rigby.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Darrell Rigby is a frequent speaker and author on strategy issues, including Agile Innovation, BothBrainR innovation, Open-Market Innovation, Winning in Turbulence, and Omnichannel Retailing. He has been a keynote speaker at global business conferences, and has made media appearances on CNN Moneyline, CNBC, NPR, and Bloomberg. His research is widely published in the business pages of many U.S. and international publications, including The Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, and The Financial Times. He is a certified Scrum Master, and skilled Agile trainer, coach, and practitioner. He recently co-authored articles about Agile Innovation in the Harvard Business Review, including “Agile at Scale,” “Embracing Agile” and “The Secret History of Agile Innovation” with Jeff Sutherland (the inventor of Scrum). His most recent book is Doing Agile Right (Harvard Business Press), will be available in May 2020. Mr. Rigby earned an MBA from Harvard Business School with high distinction and was a Baker Scholar. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University where he received a BS in business management, summa cum laude.