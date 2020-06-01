Seven traps of path dependency: a conversation with Jeremy Gutsche

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are the seven traps of path dependency? How do you think disruptively and create real innovation and change? Join host Michael as he explores these questions with Jeremy Gutsche author of Create the Future: Tactics for Disruptive Thinking on the next edition of the Leading Through Uncertain Times series.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Jeremy Gutsche, MBA, CFA, is a New York Times bestselling author, chaos expert, innovation keynote speaker and CEO of Trend Hunter, the world’s largest trend platform, with more than 3 billion views total views from 150,000,000 people. Over the last decade, he has helped more than 700 brands, billionaires, CEOs and NASA in the quest to make innovation and change actually happen. As a top innovation keynote speaker, Jeremy has the #1 most-watched innovation keynote videos on the internet, inspiring over 20,000,000 people online and 514,000 people at 685 live events.

Routinely sourced by the media, Jeremy’s appeal ranges from The Economist and CNN to Entertainment Tonight. He has been described as “a new breed of trend spotter” by The Guardian, “an eagle eye” by Global TV, an “Oracle” by the Globe and Mail, an “intellectual can of Red Bull” by Association Week.