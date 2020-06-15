U.S. Army Reserve response to COVID-19: a conversation with Charles Luckey

Lieutenant General Charles D. Luckey assumed duty as the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command on 30 June 2016.

As the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, he leads a community-based force of more than 200,000 Soldiers and Civilians with a “footprint” that includes 50 states, five territories, and more than 30 countries.

The Army Reserve is a critical force provider of trained and ready units and Soldiers providing full spectrum capabilities essential for the Army to fight and win wars and respond to homeland emergencies on behalf of the American people.

He was commissioned in the Army after graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate from the University of Virginia in 1977. He began his military career as an Infantry Officer leading Soldiers in both mechanized and Special Forces units until separating from active duty in 1982 to attend law school. In 1985, he returned to active duty and served with the 82d Airborne, Ft. Bragg, NC. In 1991, he transferred to the Army Reserve and subsequently commanded units at the battalion, brigade, and group level, culminating with his assignment as the Commanding General of the 78th Division (TS).

He was recalled to active duty in 2008 and selected to serve as the Chief, Office of Security Cooperation in Baghdad, Iraq. Prior to his current assignment, he served as the Chief of Staff, North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command and on the Joint Staff as Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Reserve Matters.

As a civilian, Lieutenant General Luckey is a litigation partner in the firm of Blanco Tackabery & Matamoros P.A., located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a partner of the firm, he concentrates his practice on a mixture of criminal, domestic and environmental matters in both State and Federal courts. He is admitted to practice law in an array of jurisdictions to include the Supreme Court of the United States.

Having served in a variety of theaters with three combat tours, his awards, badges and decorations are consistent with those of most Soldiers who have had the honor to serve the United States over a period of decades and the good fortune to return safely home.

He’s married to a Tar Heel, his wife Julie from Greensboro, North Carolina.