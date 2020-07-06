Authors Series: a conversation with Lisa Mosley and David Ngo

Lisa Mosley is the Executive Director of the Office of Sponsored Projects at Yale University. In this role, she provides oversight and leadership to pre-award, administrative and financial post-award, as well as industry and clinical contracting teams. Prior to joining Yale in 2017, she served as the Assistant Vice President of Research Operations at Arizona State University. Lisa has over 25 years of experience in research administration and has worked in a variety of positions in both central administration and the department.
She earned her Certificate in Research Administration (CRA) in 2002 and holds a Bachelor of Arts in English (1992) from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology (1997) from Arizona State University. She is a member of the Research Compliance & Administration committee for Council on Governmental Relations, is active on several working groups with the FDP, and has served in various leadership roles with the National Council of Research Administrators. She is also a Co-Director of the Cohort for Efficiencies in Research Administration (CERA).
David Ngo is an Associate Provost at The New School. He leads, manages, coordinates, and oversees all university research awards, facilitates research advancements and coordinates the development of high-impact disciplinary and multidisciplinary projects. David also teaches courses for The New School in Parsons School of Design Strategies. He serves as the Co-PI on several research awards that focuses on establishing a nationally recognized cohort of universities to develop efficient and effective model policies, procedures and practices designed to reduce administrative burden for both faculty and the university, minimize audit risk, and most importantly, facilitate research within an ethical and appropriate compliance framework. He is also a Co-Director of the CERA.
He is also employed by BOBD Consulting Group, LLC as its Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Economics and Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University. In 2009, David graduated from the NCURA Leadership Development Institute. In 2013, David graduated from the NCURA Executive Leadership Program.