Enterprise Risk Management: a conversation with Preston Finley

How is the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) using Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) to assess threats and opportunities facing the department and the veterans it serves? What is VA doing to promote and support a risk aware culture throughout the department? How is VA using strategic foresight and ERM to make better decisions? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Preston Finley, Director – Foresight, Strategic Planning & Risk Management within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s next week on The Business of Government Hour.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Corporate Office (VACO), Washington DC

Preston Finley is the Director of the Foresight, Strategic Planning and Risk Management team within the Office of Enterprise Integration in VA. He began his Federal Service with the Postal Service in 1994 and held numerous positions in Mail Processing Field Operations and Corporate positions in Marketing, Operations, Strategic Planning, Sustainability and Employee Engagement. Mr. Finley transferred to VA in 2017 and his current responsibilities include, but are not limited to, facilitating the Quadrennial Strategic Planning Process and the VA Strategic Plan, using Foresight tools to provide insights and emerging opportunities/risk to senior leadership and maturing all aspects of the VA Risk Management program.

Bachelor of Arts (Major in History/Minor in American & English Literature) from USF,

Master of Science in Computer & Information Systems from FGCU,

Master of Business Administration from FGCU,

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification from PMI,

Strategic Decision and Risk Management Certification from Stanford University,

Gallup Certified Employee Engagement Facilitator/Coach,

Member of the Federal Foresight Community of Interest.