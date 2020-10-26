Network and tech solutions at CBP: A conversation with Robert Costello

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How is the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enhancing its enterprise networks? What is the CBP’s “mission first” approach to network and technology solutions? How is CBP working to build a resilient enterprise systems network? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Robert Costello, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks and Technology Support, Office of Information and Technology, U.S. Customs and Border Protections

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Mr. Robert Costello joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2012. He currently serves as the Executive Director (XD) of OIT’s Enterprise Networks and Technology Support Directorate (ENTSD) and as the Acting XD of the Border Enforcement and Management Systems Directorate (BEMSD). Mr. Costello is responsible for the execution of combined budgets of >$500M. His personnel are located in Virginia, New Mexico, and Florida.

ENTSD manages the largest data network in DHS by providing support to over 1,500 CBP locations worldwide; this includes providing all cloud connectivity, supporting four datacenters, as well as the world’s largest Land Mobile Radio (LMR) network. The team also provides mobility solutions, maintenance on non-intrusive inspection equipment, LMR infrastructure support, and solutions for the effective deployment of new technologies at CBP. ENTSD is made up of over 500 federal and contract staff.

BEMSD provides all management systems’ support for CBP including financial systems; in addition to all software development for the U.S. Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations. BEMSD is comprised of over 600 personnel involved in application development and system security work for the agency.