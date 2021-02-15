Veterans Affairs in the modern era: A conversation with Karen L. Brazell

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What has VA done to modernize its logistics, supply chain, construction, and leasing functions? What emerging technologies hold the most promise to enhancing VA’s procurement and acquisition functions? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Karen Brazell, Former Chief Acquisition Officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

From April 2020 to her retirement from government service, Karen Brazell performed the duties of the Assistant Secretary for the Office of Enterprise Integration (OEI) at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In this role, she continued to focus on enhancing Veteran and employee experiences through effective enterprise integration with an emphasis on people, processes, technology, innovations, and management capabilities. Mrs. Brazell led the Departmental efforts in strategic planning, enterprise risk management, performance management, policy management and analysis, transformation and innovations, data analytics and statistics, data governance, and interagency coordination and collaboration. Mrs. Brazell previously served as the Principal Executive Director and the Department’s Chief Acquisition Officer in the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. There, she oversaw acquisition, contract administration, supply-chain processes, and major construction and real property management with a budget of more than $30 billion and over 1,700 employees for the Department.