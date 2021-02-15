Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business of Government Hour
Business of Government Hour

Veterans Affairs in the modern era: A conversation with Karen L. Brazell

February 15, 2021 10:21 am
1 min read
      

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What has VA done to modernize its logistics, supply chain, construction, and leasing functions? What emerging technologies hold the most promise to enhancing VA’s procurement and acquisition functions? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Karen Brazell, Former Chief Acquisition Officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

From April 2020 to her retirement from government service, Karen Brazell performed the duties of the Assistant Secretary for the Office of Enterprise Integration (OEI) at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In this role, she continued to focus on enhancing Veteran and employee experiences through effective enterprise integration with an emphasis on people, processes, technology, innovations, and management capabilities. Mrs. Brazell led the Departmental efforts in strategic planning, enterprise risk management, performance management, policy management and analysis, transformation and innovations, data analytics and statistics, data governance, and interagency coordination and collaboration. Mrs. Brazell previously served as the Principal Executive Director and the Department’s Chief Acquisition Officer in the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. There, she oversaw acquisition, contract administration, supply-chain processes, and major construction and real property management with a budget of more than $30 billion and over 1,700 employees for the Department.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Business of Government Hour Business of Government Hour Federal Insights IBM Center for The Business Government Karen L. Brazell Michael J. Keegan Radio Interviews

Comments

The Business Of Government Hour

MONDAYS at 11:00 A.M. and FRIDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Michael J. Keegan, Leadership Fellow, IBM Center for The Business of Government

From the Editor's Desk

Latest Magazine

Winter 2019/2020 Edition

Business of Government Hour - TV

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing