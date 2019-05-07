IRS CIO to retire after 34 years of federal service

She moved into IT in 1987 and moved up through the executive ranking, holding several positions including deputy CIO for operations, associate CIO for the Affordable Care Act program management office, and deputy associate commissioner for business integration.
As an IRS technology executive, Garza led many major tax implementation efforts, including overseeing the technology deployments necessary to support implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Affordable Care Act and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act.
Most recently, she helped deliver a multi-billion-dollar modernization program for transforming IRS information systems. The IRS requested $3 billion in fiscal 2020 to continue its modernization efforts.
At the same time, Garza also was CIO or deputy CIO during a major data breach of taxpayer information and the identification of cybersecurity flaws in major systems like free e-file.
Garza’s plans for retirement include travel, time spent with family and enjoying this next chapter of her life.