A comprehensive approach to osteoporosis and novel therapeutics

September 21, 2020
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Michael Jurgelewicz will discuss a comprehensive approach to osteoporosis and novel therapeutics.

Michael Jurgelewicz, DC, DACBN, DCBCN, CNS, is involved in the research, coordination, and execution of product development and reformulation, as well as overseeing clinical and technical support for Designs for Health. He has been studying nutrition and wellness for the past 16 years. Dr. Jurgelewicz has bachelor of science degrees in health and wellness, and anatomy, and is a doctor of chiropractic. Dr. Jurgelewicz is board certified in nutrition by the American Clinical Board of Nutrition, a diplomate of the Chiropractic Board of Clinical Nutrition, a Certified Nutrition Specialist, and an active member of the American Clinical Board of Nutrition’s examination board. He is also an adjunct clinical instructor for the Master of Science in Nutrition program at the University of Bridgeport. Dr. Jurgelewicz specializes in functional medicine in the management of a variety of chronic health conditions.

