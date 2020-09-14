The new book, The Longevity Matrix – How to Live Better, Stronger, and Longer

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Michael Murray will discuss his new book, The Longevity Matrix – How to Live Better, Stronger, and Longer.

Dr. Michael Murray, ND, is widely regarded as a leading authority on natural medicine. He is a graduate, former faculty member, and serves on the Board of Regents of Bastyr University in Seattle. Dr. Murray has published over 30 books featuring natural approaches to health. He has written numerous articles for major publications, appeared on hundreds of radio and TV programs, and lectured nationwide. Dr. Murray has dedicated his life to educating physicians, patients, and the general public on the tremendous healing power of nature.