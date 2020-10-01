On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Essentials of Healthy Living
Heal breast cancer naturally, 7 essential steps to beating breast cancer

October 1, 2020 10:26 am
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Véronique Desaulniers will discuss her book, Heal Breast Cancer Naturally: 7 Essential Steps to Beating Breast Cancer.

Dr. Véronique Desaulniers, better known as Dr. V, is the founder of Breast Cancer Conqueror® and the 7 Essentials System®, and co-founder of My Breast Friend™. Her signature process has empowered thousands of women in over 48 countries around the world. Her mission is to “change lives, one breast at a time.” Dr. V has personally conquered breast cancer twice, which gives her an empathetic perspective to understand other women facing a healing journey. Her book, Heal Breast Cancer Naturally, is a #1 Amazon best seller. Dr. V has been featured in the Truth About Cancer docu-series, as well as many other summits and podcasts, including JJ Virgin, Wendy Meyers and Wellness Mama.

