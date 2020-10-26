Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Essentials of Healthy Living
Essentials of Healthy Living

Hidden Epidemic: Silent Oral Infections Cause Most Heart Attacks and Breast Cancers

October 26, 2020 12:59 pm
< a min read
      


Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Thomas Levy will discuss how silent oral infections are a major factor in most heart attacks and breast cancers.

Dr. Thomas Levy is a board-certified cardiologist and a bar-certified attorney. After practicing adult cardiology for 15 years, he began to research the enormous toxicity associated with much dental work, as well as the pronounced ability of properly-administered vitamin C to neutralize this toxicity. He has now written 12 books, with several addressing the wide-ranging properties of vitamin C in neutralizing many toxins and resolving most infections, as well as its vital role in the effective treatment of heart disease and cancer. Recently inducted into the Orthomolecular Medicine Hall of Fame, Dr. Levy continues to research the impact of the orthomolecular application of vitamin C and antioxidants in general on chronic degenerative diseases.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Dana Laake Dr. Thomas Levy Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Radio Interviews Village Green Apothecary

Comments

WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota