Hidden Epidemic: Silent Oral Infections Cause Most Heart Attacks and Breast Cancers



Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Thomas Levy will discuss how silent oral infections are a major factor in most heart attacks and breast cancers.

Dr. Thomas Levy is a board-certified cardiologist and a bar-certified attorney. After practicing adult cardiology for 15 years, he began to research the enormous toxicity associated with much dental work, as well as the pronounced ability of properly-administered vitamin C to neutralize this toxicity. He has now written 12 books, with several addressing the wide-ranging properties of vitamin C in neutralizing many toxins and resolving most infections, as well as its vital role in the effective treatment of heart disease and cancer. Recently inducted into the Orthomolecular Medicine Hall of Fame, Dr. Levy continues to research the impact of the orthomolecular application of vitamin C and antioxidants in general on chronic degenerative diseases.